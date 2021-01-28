HEADLINES

Punjab CM approves Rs50mln for gene sequencing equipment

'Punjab will be the first province to buy a gene-sequencing machine,' Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis said 

By News Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has earmarked Rs50 million so that the provincial health department may place an order for genetic sequencing technology to track the emerging Covid-19 variants.

“Punjab will be the first province to buy a gene-sequencing machine,” Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis said in a press statement.

Currently, only the National Institute of Health in Islamabad has such a machine. Samples from positive patients in Punjab were sent to the federal lab if a reading was required.

On January 4, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant amongst two individuals who had visited the United Kingdom.

The B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant was confirmed via whole-genome sequencing following preliminary reports of the prevalence of the virus in some travellers.

Since the emergence of the new coronavirus variant in the UK, which was reported during December 2020, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has required all inbound passengers from the UK to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 on arrival.

It is also of note that the variant virus reported in the UK has also been detected in 31 other countries so far. The preliminary epidemiologic and clinical findings suggest that the B.1.1.7 variant virus may have higher transmissibility but without any evidence of increased severity of illness.

The first cases of the UK variant were confirmed in Sindh on December 29. The Sindh government confirmed the cases in Karachi among passengers who had returned from Britain in the last 12 days, as the authorities launched a gigantic exercise to trace the patients’ contacts

Previous articleChinese Covid-19 vaccine trial results likely in few days: minister
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine trial results likely in few days: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid Thursday said the late-stage trial for a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine was completed and the government will likely...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to airlift half million vaccine shots from Beijing

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft will airlift more than half a million doses of a coronavirus vaccine from Beijing, the airline said. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC judge advises CEC to ‘step down’ due to poor performance

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, during the hearing of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, advised the chief election commissioner (CEC) to "step down from...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP proposes to hold LB elections in September

PESHAWAR: Following in the footsteps of the Punjab government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of holding local bodies elections...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD arrests terrorist linked to Iran-backed militia

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police has arrested a "most wanted" terrorists linked to a Tehran-backed sectarian militia, Zainabiyoun Brigade. The Zainabiyoun Brigade --...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi confers Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Jordan’s military chief

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (military) on Gen Yousef Huneiti, chairman joint chiefs of staff of the Jordanian armed forces. President...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP proposes to hold LB elections in September

PESHAWAR: Following in the footsteps of the Punjab government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of holding local bodies elections...

CTD arrests terrorist linked to Iran-backed militia

Alvi confers Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Jordan’s military chief

Court indicts Shakil in illegal land allotment case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.