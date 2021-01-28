Planning crisis

We, the Pakistanis, faces bundle of unbearable challenges and overpopulation is one of them which has distrubed the country’s economy and disturbed all of us. Due to the high population poverty rate is increasing terribly and multiple masses don’t get their two times meals a day. in1950 it was recorded 33 million gradually it increased to 132.35 million in 1990.According to the 2017 report Pakistan’s population was increased to 207 million. The current over population of pakistan 2021 is 225,199,937,a 1.95% increase from 2020.The population of pakistan in 2020 was 220,892,340,a 2% increase form 2019 .the population of pakistan in 2019 was 216,565,318,a 2.04% increase form 2018. So, it is high time the government should play an authentic role for the decreasing of its population and make family planning.

Shoaib Ahmed

Awarani