Muslim representation

By Editor's Mail
The USA president Joe Biden has appointed Saima Moshin, the first federal muslim woman prosecutor in US. Biden’s attitude is quite warm towards muslims and Pakistan in comparison of the previous president Donald Trump. In addition, Biden also abolished the immigration ban on muslims at the first day of his presidency. Besides, he considers Pakistan suitable for future collaborations. As a president of the highest superpower country, Biden is very kind and friendly with other countries, specifically, muslim countries and communities. It seems that the US has gotten an idol.
Naz
Turbat

