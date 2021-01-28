Humanity in tatters

In the Alkhalil city of Palestine, a boy child was kidnapped by zionist occupation soldiers. The soldiers rushed into the child’s house and took him. On the other hand, the family stood helpless and could not save their child. Brutality on a small child shows the fewness of humanity. Humanity is in tatters and that’s the reason why children are also facing barbarism. The international authorities must stand with the innocents of Palestine, specifically protect the children from recklessness.

Farahnaz

Turbat