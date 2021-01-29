NATIONAL

PM wants effective plan to address universities’ woes

He also called for the provision of better facilities to students besides appointments of expert and experienced officials in the varsities

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review issues faced by universities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and directed the authorities to ensure the provision of better facilities to students.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, governors, and education ministers of Punjab and KP while Dr Attaur Rahman also attended the session via video-link.

The meeting proposed solutions to the financial and other issues of the varsities which included improving the education standards, eliminating political interference and, implementation on merit-based appointments.

The proposals on the appointment of experienced heads of the universities were also presented before the meeting headed by the prime minister.

Speaking during the meeting, PM Imran said that the future of the country lies in better education facilities at the varsities. “Provision of standard education facilities should be ensured in the universities,” directed the prime minister.

He also called for the provision of better facilities to students besides appointments of expert and experienced officials in the varsities.

The premier directed to prepare a uniform and effective strategy for the universities.

Previous articleHumanity in tatters
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bilawal, Maryam to address PDM’s Hyderabad rally on Feb 9

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday announced a ‘power show’ in Hyderabad on February 9, where the leaders of the alliance, including Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Another group of Pakistani Hindus returns from India with shattered dreams

LAHORE: Another group of Pakistani Hindu families, which had migrated to India to seek better living conditions and economic future, returned here on Thursday. The families...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt bans transfers, registries in illegal residential colonies

PESHAWAR: Owing to the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, the Peshawar district administration has banned all kinds of transfers and registries of plots...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh devises digital mechanism for Covid-19 vaccination

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has devised a digital mechanism with the help of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for Covid-19 vaccination. According to details,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gwadar Port has become a ‘shining pearl’ for the region, says Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong has said that Gwadar Port, as the pilot project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has now become a shining pearl for the region and would benefit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Education minister says academic year will begin in August

The academic school year will begin from August this year, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Twitter. Replying to another...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal, Maryam to address PDM’s Hyderabad rally on Feb 9

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday announced a ‘power show’ in Hyderabad on February 9, where the leaders of the alliance, including Pakistan...

Online learning

Unfortunate Violence Amid Rally

Expired medicines

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.