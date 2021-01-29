PM wants effective plan to address universities’ woes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review issues faced by universities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and directed the authorities to ensure the provision of better facilities to students.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, governors, and education ministers of Punjab and KP while Dr Attaur Rahman also attended the session via video-link.

The meeting proposed solutions to the financial and other issues of the varsities which included improving the education standards, eliminating political interference and, implementation on merit-based appointments.

The proposals on the appointment of experienced heads of the universities were also presented before the meeting headed by the prime minister.

Speaking during the meeting, PM Imran said that the future of the country lies in better education facilities at the varsities. “Provision of standard education facilities should be ensured in the universities,” directed the prime minister.

He also called for the provision of better facilities to students besides appointments of expert and experienced officials in the varsities.

The premier directed to prepare a uniform and effective strategy for the universities.