Govt prepares TORs for Broadsheet probe commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared terms of reference (ToRs) for the commission to investigate into Broadsheet findings on Thursday.

The ToRs for the inquiry commission will be presented before the federal cabinet for its approval. The summary of ToRs for the commission on Broadsheet scandal has been sent to the federal cabinet members through a circular.

It stated that the inquiry commission will also probe into those cases that had been shut due to political compromise alongside holding a thorough investigation into Broadsheet revelations.

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet had approved the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal after enhancing its powers as compared to the earlier formed inquiry commission. The inquiry commission will be headed by Justice (r) Azmat Saeed Sheikh in order to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the scandal.

The commission will re-investigate cases involving bigwigs, which were closed out of expediency, the sources said, adding cases of important personalities such as Rao Sikandar Iqbal and Aftab Ahmed Sherpao will be re-opened.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Kingdom-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.