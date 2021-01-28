Bilawal, Maryam to address PDM’s Hyderabad rally on Feb 9

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday announced a ‘power show’ in Hyderabad on February 9, where the leaders of the alliance, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, would address the rally.

The plan was decided at the PDM-Sindh meeting, which was chaired by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro. Nisar said that the upcoming rally would brush aside all rumours regarding division in the PDM. “All key leaders would be there, including Bilawal, Maryam and Fazl. The PDM is intact and it is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which is facing challenges within the party and spreading rumours only for face-saving,” he added in a statement issued after the meeting.