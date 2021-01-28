Online learning

Due to the coronavirus people are focusing on online education or classes daily. They are in homes getting rests and knowledge very well. But there are many problems they are facing. The biggest problem is they can’t recover The things fast as they have done physically in classes and many different problems they are facing as well. Otherwise, it is very beneficial to get education through internet. There are many of the works we will be enjoying online reading till the institutions open. During a sudden period if covid-19 cases increase so we try our best for online classes. It is very compulsory not for Pakistani students but for the world requirement. The authorities should look up to online education changes.

Barkatullah

Turbat