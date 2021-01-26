CITY

Suspect in woman corpse case reveals more details

The suspect, Usama, revealed that the deceased woman had been his friend and that she had developed complications after getting an abortion

By News Desk

The police have revealed that more details regarding the dumped woman corpse case have come to light after one of the suspects was arrested on Monday.

The suspect, Usama, revealed that the deceased woman had been his friend and that she had developed complications after getting an abortion.

They had been in the process of shifting her to the hospital, but the woman had died as soon as they reached, he said, so they left the body there and fled the scene.

Police said that the other suspect involved in the incident is still missing, and a search for him is underway. A first information report (FIR) related to murder has also been registered against the two men while an investigation is currently underway.

Earlier, a body of a 20-year-old girl had been recovered outside the emergency ward of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore on Sunday. Since then, the woman has been identified as Maryam Fatima, who was about 17 or 18 years of age and belonged to Gujrat.

Her body was later handed over to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem.

Previous articlePTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F
Next articleRabada’s late burst on day one puts South Africa in control against Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Restaurants cry foul at double standards of District administration in enforcement of dine-in SOPs

LAHORE: Dine-in services could not be shut down in restaurants in some areas and housing societies in the provincial capital, while some influential restaurant...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Drinking in Shahdara

Energy Minister Umar Ayub Khan may have come to the party late, but come to the party he has. He has blamed the latest...
Read more
LAHORE

Show-cause notices served to 38 doctors

SHEIKHUPURA: As many as 38 senior doctors and consultants were served show-cause notices for being absent from duty. The Punjab health director general paid a...
Read more
LAHORE

LDA demolishes illegal structure of Khokhar Palace

LAHORE: District administration Lahore on Sunday demolished the illegal structure of Khokhar Palace, the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Afzal Khokhar and...
Read more
CITY

Balochistan fishermen warned of hurricane

QUETTA: The Balochistan Fisheries Department has directed the fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to refrain from venturing into the deep sea till Monday (tomorrow) due...
Read more
LAHORE

Man killed, another injured in house fires

FAISALABAD: A man was burnt alive while another sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, 32-year-old Aslam was present in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Suspect in woman corpse case reveals more details

The police have revealed that more details regarding the dumped woman corpse case have come to light after one of the suspects was arrested...

PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

Cabinet approves commission to probe Broadsheet fiasco

PDM changes venue of Kashmir Day rally on Nawaz Sharif’s request

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.