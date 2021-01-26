Suspect in woman corpse case reveals more details

The police have revealed that more details regarding the dumped woman corpse case have come to light after one of the suspects was arrested on Monday.

The suspect, Usama, revealed that the deceased woman had been his friend and that she had developed complications after getting an abortion.

They had been in the process of shifting her to the hospital, but the woman had died as soon as they reached, he said, so they left the body there and fled the scene.

Police said that the other suspect involved in the incident is still missing, and a search for him is underway. A first information report (FIR) related to murder has also been registered against the two men while an investigation is currently underway.

Earlier, a body of a 20-year-old girl had been recovered outside the emergency ward of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore on Sunday. Since then, the woman has been identified as Maryam Fatima, who was about 17 or 18 years of age and belonged to Gujrat.

Her body was later handed over to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem.