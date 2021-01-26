HEADLINES

PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

The application includes the transcript of an interview wherein JUI-F senior leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed allegedly admits that party chief Fazlur Rehman and other party leaders frequently visited Libya and Iraq and received funding from there

By News Desk

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a foreign funding case against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday, wherein it claimed the JUI-F took funds from Libya and Iran.

The PTI had previously filed similar cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The application, filed by Member of National Assembly (MNA) Farukh Habib, includes the transcript of an interview wherein JUI-F senior leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed allegedly admits that party chief Fazlur Rehman and other party leaders frequently visited Libya and Iraq and received funding from there.

Maulana Khan Muhammad Sherani should be called, Habib said, adding that Fazl has to reveal where he got funding from.

“The sources through which Fazlur Rehman made his properties will be revealed,” the MNA said. “It will also reveal the source from where the anti-government campaign in the country was funded,” he further maintained.

Habib stated that now the foreign-funded parties have come together, but maintained that the ECP has the power to summon Fazlur Rehman and make him answerable.

He also said on the occasion that if the PTI took action against the JUI-F itself, the party would be accused of exacting political revenge, which is why it is better for the ECP to handle the matter first.

“The rest of the institutions will then do their job,” Habib added.

He further said that Fazl does not care about Islam, he only cares about Islamabad.

“Nawaz Sharif took [funding] from Osama bin Laden in the name of the Islamic system and ending a woman’s rule,” Habib claimed. “Maryam Safdar should also come to the ECP with her receipts”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given directions for government spokespersons to expose the opposition’s propaganda and said that those trying to trap the PTI in a foreign funding case are now trapped themselves.

The prime minister said the government’s position in the ECP proved to be correct.

The foreign funding case has now become a key agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government campaign, which they believe will help them dethrone PM Imran.

