PM briefed on drone authority ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the steps taken by Ministry of Science and Technology for promotion of drone technology in the country.

The premier was talking to Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday. He observed that drones can be used for various purposes such as agriculture, urban planning, security, and law and order.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the Drone Authority Ordinance. It was briefed that with the establishment of the Drone Authority, drone technology will be used for research purposes in various fields including assistance in maintaining law and order, search and rescue operations, logistics, agriculture and many other areas for peaceful purposes.

In addition, the achievements of the Ministry of Science and Technology in the field of health and electric vehicles and their positive impact on local products and exports were informed.