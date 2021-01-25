Land grabbers enjoyed PML-N patronage: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Monday that people who illegally occupied state land enjoyed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) patronage.

Chairing a meeting of government spokespersons and party leaders, the prime minister opined: “Nobody can encroach upon state land without political patronage.” He wondered that the operation to clear state land of encroachments is being billed as a political move by opposition leaders.

The premier directed the government spokespersons to apprise the nation of the anti-encroachment operation. The current political situation, foreign funding case, operation against land grabbers and Broadsheet issue came under discussion during the meeting.

PM Imran further said, “Those who tried to embroil us in the foreign funding case have got themselves entangled. Our stance stood vindicated before the Election Commission.”

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure a fair and just probe into the Broadsheet issue. “We will bring to light every character who inflicted losses on the national exchequer,” he resolved.

Meanwhile, PM Imran has summoned a joint parliamentary party meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties on Wednesday.

According to the details, the joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its allied parties will be held in Parliament House with PM Imran in the chair. The session will begin at 2.00 pm. All the lawmakers of PTI and its allied parties have been asked to ensure their presence in the important meeting.

The meeting will formulate a plan for the different legislations and upcoming Senate elections. Prime Minister Imran will take the parliamentary party leaders into confidence regarding different government decisions.