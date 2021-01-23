Opinion

Pandemic and Joe Biden

By Editor's Mail
According to New York Times, approximately 400,000 more Americans have died due to coronavirus since March of last year. Nearly, every country is enduring the second wave including the USA. The second wave is described as more lethal. Therefore, it can snatch more lives in America. The new elected president Joe Biden has come to power and gotten the opportunity to provide his service and save the people in the USA. The citizens have alot of hopes from him since they had seen the carelessness of the previous president Donald Trump. As it is said the first impression is the last impression. Joe Biden needs to make efforts in order to create a good image at the beginning of his presidency to earn the trust and support of the Americans for the future journey.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat

