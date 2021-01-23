Internet access

On Wednesday, PM Imran Khan has announced to launch 3G and 4G internet service in South Waziristan. However, some regions of Balochistan still await for internet services in their areas such as Turbat, Awaran, Panjgur and many more. During the online classes in the pandemic the students in Blalochistan could not take their class due to not having internet. Further, the internet in Turbat had been banned for the last few years for no reason. The residents of Balochistan direly need the internet, particularly, the students. PM should establish 4G in the areas of Blalochistan also which lack internet.

Farahnaz

Turbat