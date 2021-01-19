NAB seizes Nawaz’s properties in Mir Shakil case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday informed an accountability court it has seized all properties of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan in a purportedly illegal plot allotment case involving Jang Group chief Mir Shakilur Rehman.

A NAB investigation officer, Abid Hussain, informed the court orders given earlier have been executed and the property in question has been seized.

Subsequently, the court announced to indict Shakil on January 28 and summoned former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director-general Humayun Faiz Rasool, a co-accused in the hearing, at the next hearing.

So far, the court has found four accused — Rehman, Nawaz, Rasool and Bashir Ahmed — guilty.

The graft agency arrested Shakil over the land transaction dating back to 1986, accusing him of scoring illegal concessions in the purchase of plots in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood.

According to the watchdog, the Jang Group chief had illegally acquired 54 plots, each measuring one kanal, at Canal Bank in H-Block in 1986 in connivance with then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif.

Under the LDA rules, the exemption could be granted for 15 plots only. However, 54 plots were exempted in a single block on Nawaz’s approval.

Under the exemption policy, 70 percent of the land was supposed to remain with the LDA but it was never transferred.