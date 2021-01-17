Quake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR: An earthquake of 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, and its surrounding areas in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to details, the tremor was also felt in the cities Nowshehra, Charsadda, Mardan, Bunair, Chitral, Swat Dir, Malakand and their adjoining areas.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the province.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Jaram area of neighboring Afghanistan at the depth of 191 kilometres.