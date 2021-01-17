Opinion PT

Non – synchronised development in power sector

Avatar
By Editor's Mail

In the face of numerous autonomous power companies in the generation , transmission and distribution sectors , it is next to impossible that synchronised development is ensured in these companies so that country’s generation , transmission and distribution systems  expand proportionally  and are compatible with each other to give a safe and a reliable power supply system across the country .

And this can not happen with the present set  – up where administrative and technical control is distributed among different power companies without a unified central body to see that the power network accross the country is planned constructively and projects are simultaneously executed in the generation , transmission and distribution sectors to ensure a synchronised development as and where needed .

The power breakdowns , blackouts and load shedding will continue to be witnessed in the absence of a proper centralized effective administrative & technical control over the whole power system.

The fact that load shedding is going on in different parts of the country inspite of surplus generation proves the point . People are rightly talking of mismatch of generation , transmission and distribution systems being one of the main causes of poor and unreliable power supply system .

The brunt of inadequate , inefficient and incompetent masters of the power sector has to be borne by the hostage and hapless consumers in industrial , commercial and domestic sectors for no fault of theirs .

The capability of the power ministry , its advisors and top management ( or mismanagement) is questionable . The recent country wide total blackout lasting for several hours should serve as an eye opener to all . Apart from colossal financial losses , the element of security risk can not be ruled out if such incidents are not prevented .

In any case , to sum up , a thorough overhaul of the entire power sector is warranted , as its matters appear to be out of control .

Engr Riaz Bhutta

Lahore

Previous articleUSC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD
Next articleEpaper – January 17 ISB 2021
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

A Tribute to The Leader of Peasants- Muhammad Fazil Rahu

Fazil Rahu (1934 - 17 January 1987) A leader who rendered selfless services for the peasants and poverty-stricken masses of Sindh. He laid down...
Read more
Letters

We must embrace change

The British ruled India for over two centuries. Although they looted and plundered the wealth of the Sub-continent, they established a good system of...
Read more
Comment

Accountability farce

PTI’s double standards and the broadsheet scandal The process of accountability has always been a bit of a mockery in the chequered history of...
Read more
Comment

Sexually victimized

The problem needs serious attention By Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Pakistan has become a country where sexual abuse is the most ubiquitous form of violence against...
Read more
Comment

The tribe of apologists

Ceaseless sermons on self-sanctifying virtue and innocence Candid Corner “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over...
Read more
Editorials

Unanswered questions

PTI government’s corona vaccination plan While Pakistan is yet to place orders to purchase a coronavirus vaccine, India began on Saturday the world's biggest...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold...

A Tribute to The Leader of Peasants- Muhammad Fazil Rahu

We must embrace change

Accountability farce

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.