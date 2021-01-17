NATIONAL

USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

Hamood suggests special audit of all payments made after October 1 last year

Ahmad Ahmadani
By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold impartial inquiry into the matter, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

According to sources, Hamood, in a letter to the chairman and audit and finance committee, highlighted alleged irregularities and unlawful practices of the managing director and requested to immediately reverse all postings in the finance and accounts section, which were done without his recommendations, besides initiating disciplinary action against the managing director and general manger (HR&A) under the concerned service rules.

The CFO also asked the chairman to conduct a special audit of all the payments, which were made after October 1 last year by the finance department without his knowledge and approval, and all the illegitimate benefits received by the managing director.

As per details, the CFO raised serious concerns over the posting of grade-18 officer Haider Raza as acting General Manger Finance on September 25 last year, saying Haider was not qualified and experienced for such a position related to finance.

Similarly, he also objected the postings of finance manager, manager accounts and accounts officers, violation of reporting channel and board’s resolutions, and illegal payments worth billions of rupees released by the managing director.

The CFO alleged the managing director was using three vehicles, including Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Corolla, under the name of protocol duty and drawing fuel of all the vehicles, besides getting monetisation of Rs95,000 and personal fuel card.

Previous articleA Tribute to The Leader of Peasants- Muhammad Fazil Rahu
Next articleNon – synchronised development in power sector
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt to obtain info from Broadsheet about Nawaz’s assets: SAPM Gill

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the government will write a letter to Broadsheet, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar lays foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala dual carriageway

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala dual carriageway project. Punjab’s Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz, Bilawal question delay in PTI foreign funding verdict

KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that there was no doubt Prime Minister Imran Khan was "a criminal", and that he...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Centre, Sindh join hands to resolve Karachi issues

KARACHI: The federal and Sindh governments have expressed the resolve that problems being faced by the people of Karachi will be resolved jointly by taking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Broadsheet scandal a slap on govt’s face: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday claimed that the Broadsheet scandal is a slap on the face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal to skip PDM protest outside ECP on Jan 19

KARACHI: In a blow to the opposition parties' effort to increase pressure on the incumbent government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold...

A Tribute to The Leader of Peasants- Muhammad Fazil Rahu

We must embrace change

Accountability farce

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.