CITY

Karachi among world’s most polluted cities

Avatar
By INP

KARACHI: Karachi has been ranked among the world’s most polluted cities as the level of hazardous particles in the air reached 324 on Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon reading of the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Karachi was recorded at 188.

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI between 201 to 300 is more harmful and an AQI over 300 is dubbed extremely hazardous.

Air pollution of particulate matter in Lahore was recorded 171, Peshawar 414, Islamabad 171, New Delhi 321, Kolkata 188, and Dhaka 288, as per the AQI reading.

An expert said that in winter an increase in air pollution witnessed, change in the wind speed, wind direction, and sliding minimum temperature increases air pollution.

The smoke from factories and vehicular traffic in cities are among some factors adding to the air pollution, he added.

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers the city.

The smoke produced by factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere and the effects of this appear at the onset of winter and remain till the season’s end, experts said.

Thus, air pollution reaches extremely dangerous levels, severely compromising air quality.

Although southwestern winds blowing from the sea may work as a filter for the air in Karachi, these winds remain mostly suspended during winter, experts said.

They noted that winds blowing from the northeast increase the concentration of hidden polluted particles, and a healthy atmosphere in such a situation is subject to rainfall, which washes off all pollutants.

The AQI is calculated based on five categories of pollution: ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

Previous articleProvinces, private sector can import, distribute approved vaccines: minister
Next articlePDM meeting to mull postponement of further protests
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Indictment of former Sindh IG, others in NAB case deferred

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Saturday deferred indictment of form Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali and 15 other senior police officials...
Read more
CITY

Karachi to close restaurants early, celebrate NYE responsibly

All businesses and restaurants in the port city are closed down by 8 pm on New Year's Eve, directed Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh...
Read more
KARACHI

NAB gets more time to file reference against former Sindh minister

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended interim bail granted to former Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro and others till February 4...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Asad shares funds detail for Karachi uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Sharing the details of funds to be spent on Karachi uplift projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Visit your bank before 1:30pm; timings in June similar to Ramzan

Office hours for all banks across Pakistan are till 4:30pm, business hours for public dealings are till 1:30pm for some banks
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Provinces, private sector can import, distribute approved vaccines: minister

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the federal government said it...

Quake jolts parts of KP

54 passengers on board seized PIA jet return from Malaysia

In wheelchair, paraplegic Lai Chi-wai climbs up skyscraper in Hong Kong

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.