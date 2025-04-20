Five Pakistani pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

Five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, including three women, tragically lost their lives in a bus crash while traveling from Al-Badr to Madinah, Saudi authorities and rescue officials confirmed. The bus collided with a trailer on the way to the holy city, causing fatalities and injuries among the passengers, who were all part of the Islamic pilgrimage.

Rescue teams quickly responded, transporting the deceased and injured to nearby hospitals. Among the injured were women, children, and elderly pilgrims, according to a rescue source.

The victims were all Pakistani nationals from Bahawalnagar district in Punjab. Two of the deceased women were from village 228/9-R, while the third woman was from village 201 Murad. The two male victims, both elderly, hailed from village 39/3-R and the town of Dahranwala.