PIA launches direct flights from Lahore to Baku

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officially commenced direct flights from Lahore to Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s efforts to enhance international connectivity and promote tourism.

This new route reflects PIA’s strategy to expand its international network and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Central Asia. According to a statement from the airline, the initiative is aimed at boosting tourism, trade, and people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

A special inauguration ceremony was held at the International Departure Lounge of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, which was attended by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.

During the ceremony, Asif highlighted the positive diplomatic efforts under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, which have led to stronger ties with various countries. The Prime Minister, in a statement, expressed his delight over the launch of the direct flights, noting that this would help promote Pakistan’s tourism sector. He also mentioned plans for more direct flights with other friendly nations in the future, emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan as a close friend and partner.