Premature deaths stalk zoo animals

LAHORE: The Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo are grappling with the loss of more than a dozen rare and valuable animals, many of which were imported over the last four months. These premature deaths have raised concerns among wildlife experts, who attribute the fatalities to inadequate zoo facilities and environmental challenges.

In 2023, the former caretaker government launched a renovation project for both zoos, allocating Rs5 billion alongside an additional Rs350 million. Despite the import of numerous animals and birds, several have died shortly after arrival. Among the casualties are nine wildebeests, two newborn Nyala deer, a semi-Oryx and its calf, a Sindh ibex, a valuable python, insects, and monkeys. At the Lahore Zoo, a James Bok died due to illness, while another was injured.

Former Lahore Zoo Director Sheikh Muhammad Zahid explained that the deaths occurred for various reasons, with environmental factors playing a significant role. “The James Bok, imported from a warm region in Africa, faced severe cold and smog in Lahore, which led to illness and death,” Zahid said.

Dr. Babar Saleem, a veterinary officer at the zoos, highlighted that premature deaths of animals are a widespread issue across Pakistan’s zoos. He pointed out the lack of trained zookeepers and veterinarians, the absence of 24-hour medical care, and the lack of proper nutrition for the animals. “Veterinarians avoid using new techniques for fear of inquiries, which contributes to poor animal health,” said Dr. Saleem.

WWF representative Dr. Uzma Khan, a member of the Punjab Wildlife Management Board, stressed that wild-caught animals often experience stress in captivity, leading to health problems. “Dealers often provide fake documents for imported animals, and when animals arrive without a medical history, their health status is unknown,” said Dr. Khan. She also pointed out that the imported Nyala females, who were pregnant, had weak newborns due to the stress of long-distance travel.

Mudassar Hassan, Director of the Revamping Project, defended the selection process, stating that animals were chosen by a team of domestic and foreign experts. “The purchase documents include conditions to ensure only captive animals are selected, and contractors must disclose the source of the animals, with DNA tests conducted if necessary,” Hassan explained.