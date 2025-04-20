Colin Farrell Makes Difficult Decision To Put Son In Long-Term Care Facility Amid Rare Disease Diagnosis

Farrell expressed his concern about what would happen to James if something were to suddenly happen to him or his ex-partner, Kim Bordenave. “My horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?” he shared. Without a plan in place, James could become a “ward of the state,” Farrell noted, leaving them without a say in his care.
The decision was made with the goal of ensuring that James has a full and happy life, where he feels connected and loved. Farrell and Bordenave, who co-parent James, are actively seeking a place where they can visit him and spend time with him, knowing he is in safe hands.
Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects development, speech, balance, and can cause seizures. Farrell, who is also a father to 15-year-old Henry, has committed to raising awareness and kindness for his son. In August 2024, Farrell announced the creation of a foundation in honor of James, hoping to inspire others to treat him with “kindness and respect.”