Colin Farrell Makes Difficult Decision To Put Son In Long-Term Care Facility Amid Rare Disease Diagnosis

Colin Farrell has shared the heartbreaking decision to place his 21-year-old son, James, who has Angelman syndrome, in a long-term care facility. In an interview with Candis magazine, the 48-year-old actor explained the emotional complexity of the choice, acknowledging that some parents may prefer to care for their children themselves but highlighting his fears for James’ future.

Farrell expressed his concern about what would happen to James if something were to suddenly happen to him or his ex-partner, Kim Bordenave. “My horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?” he shared. Without a plan in place, James could become a “ward of the state,” Farrell noted, leaving them without a say in his care.

The decision was made with the goal of ensuring that James has a full and happy life, where he feels connected and loved. Farrell and Bordenave, who co-parent James, are actively seeking a place where they can visit him and spend time with him, knowing he is in safe hands.

Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects development, speech, balance, and can cause seizures. Farrell, who is also a father to 15-year-old Henry, has committed to raising awareness and kindness for his son. In August 2024, Farrell announced the creation of a foundation in honor of James, hoping to inspire others to treat him with “kindness and respect.”