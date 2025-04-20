Pakistan Kissan Ittehad rejects Punjab govt’s Rs15b relief package

MULTAN: The Farmers’ Alliance has rejected the Punjab government’s Rs15 billion farmer

relief package, calling it insufficient.

President of the alliance, Khalid Khokhar, announced during a press conference in Multan that farmers will not grow wheat next year if their demands are not met.

He criticized the subsidy being offered, stating it is too low to cover the production costs. “Farmers cultivated wheat on the request of Maryam Nawaz, but now the government is turning a blind eye to their plight,” Khokhar said.

He accused the Punjab dhief minister of not addressing farmers’ concerns even once. “The cost of production is not being recovered. We demand our due rights,” he added.

Khokhar also warned of the rising mental pressure on farmers, expressing fear that some may be pushed to the point of suicide due to continued neglect.