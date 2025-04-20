Angelina Jolie Left Heartbroken As One Of Her Sons Cuts Off Contact Following Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie is reportedly struggling with the emotional impact of her children growing up and becoming more independent, especially as her son recently moved into her New York apartment. The actress, known for being deeply involved in her children’s lives, is finding it difficult to adjust to the empty nest phase, with sources close to her revealing how painful it is to see her kids moving on.

An insider shared with Radar Online that Jolie was hurt when one of her sons declined to see her during a recent visit, asking for time to clean instead. “It really hurt that he didn’t want to see her,” the source said. “She tried to laugh it off, but it was a knife in the heart and one more reminder that she’s no longer the center of her kids’ universe.”

While Jolie has plans to move to New York, she is unable to fully relocate until her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 due to custody arrangements. In the meantime, her son has taken over the apartment, further highlighting the distance between them.

As her children become more independent, Jolie is reportedly feeling increasingly isolated and struggling to create a new life for herself beyond motherhood. “She focused solely on her kids, and now that they don’t need her in the same way, she’s totally lost,” the insider concluded.