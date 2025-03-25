Prince Harry And Meghan Marriage Under Strain As Criticism On Netflix Show Mounts

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has issued sharp criticism of Meghan Markle, suggesting growing cracks in her relationship with Prince Harry and questioning her grasp on reality.

In a resurfaced account of Meghan’s 2017 Vanity Fair cover story, Carter described the Duchess of Sussex as “disoriented in facts and reality.” At the time, Meghan was still starring in Suits and had not yet married Prince Harry, but reportedly asked for the article to center on her charitable work rather than her royal relationship.

Carter recalled that Meghan appeared frustrated during the interview process, especially when asked about her then-boyfriend Harry. “Excuse me, is this going to be all about Prince Harry? I thought we were going to talk about my charity work,” she reportedly said.

The Vanity Fair issue, headlined “She’s Just Wild About Harry,” marked a turning point in Meghan’s public profile. Carter admitted he didn’t initially know who she was, but was told by his team that she was set to marry a British royal. The experience left him surprised by her attitude, calling her “somewhat disoriented.”

The former editor also reflected on the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, calling it “a disaster.” He linked the division to their late mother Princess Diana, who he said deeply understood the pressures faced by women in the spotlight and had empathy for figures like Jackie Kennedy.

In recent years, Carter has also questioned the strength of the Sussexes’ marriage. In 2023, he predicted it would “last years, not decades,” arguing that Meghan had already gained what she wanted—fame, wealth, and a royal title. He suggested that Harry’s usefulness in her ambitions may be fading, and their relationship appears increasingly strained.

Carter called Meghan “very skillful” in securing her goals, implying that the balance in the marriage has shifted. His remarks add to ongoing speculation about the couple’s future, particularly as Harry continues to navigate life outside the royal family.

Meanwhile, Meghan has found herself in an unexpected public rivalry with actress Gwyneth Paltrow. A recent video of Paltrow cooking casually at home—makeup-free and in relaxed clothes—was widely viewed as a subtle dig at Meghan’s polished image. The clip sparked speculation online, especially following the release of Meghan’s latest series.

Though Meghan responded via social media, the perceived competition between the two celebrities has fueled comparisons of their contrasting lifestyles. Followers of both have debated the message behind Paltrow’s post, with many interpreting it as a quiet challenge to Meghan’s public persona.

Despite the criticism, Meghan continues to hold her ground in the entertainment world. Her Netflix series With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season, indicating continued audience interest. Still, the show has also faced significant backlash, reflecting the polarizing nature of her public image.

While her ties to the British Royal Family remain contentious, Meghan remains active with new projects and a dedicated following. But as commentary from royal insiders and media veterans grows, questions about the durability of her marriage and brand persist