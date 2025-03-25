CM Maryam conducts balloting for free tractors to farmers under Wheat Initiative Program

Punjab CM personally congratulates successful farmers on getting free tractors

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally launched 1,000 free tractors scheme for the wheat farmers under ‘CM Punjab Wheat Initiative Program’.

The Chief Minister held a digital balloting for the ‘wheat cultivation prize scheme’ by pressing a button of free tractors program for the farmers. The first tractor in the wheat cultivation drive was given to a female farmer from Bahawalnagar named Kausar Parveen.

The CM personally called and congratulated the successful farmers on getting free tractors. She also personally called Muhammad Iqbal belonging to Jhang and congratulated him on getting a free tractor under the digital balloting program on which the farmer expressed gratitude to the Punjab Chief Minister for personally calling him.

Similarly, CM Maryam Nawaz surprised Salman Ahmed, a farmer belonging to Mandi Bahauddin, by informing him about a free tractor he won in the wheat cultivation balloting program through a phone call. The CM said, “The Punjab government has launched multiple projects for the welfare and prosperity of the farmers, including Green Tractor, Kisan Card, and Super Seeder.” She added, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, wheat cultivation will yield bumper crop, I pray for the well-being and prosperity of my farmer brothers.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister was informed in a briefing that a total of 57,733 farmers, owing more than 12.5 acres of land applied for the free tractor scheme in the “Wheat Cultivation” drive. After undergoing scrutiny and verification process, 21,496 farmers were found eligible for the balloting process.

CM Maryam was informed that 55 horsepower tractors will be provided free of cost to 1,000 successful farmers in the balloting process. All the farmers will be provided tractors within three months. It was further apprised in the briefing that wheat was cultivated on 560,000 acres of land in Punjab.