Kate Middleton Faces Increased Pressure As Future Queen Amid King Charles’ Health Struggles

As Kate Middleton resumes her royal responsibilities, royal commentators say she is feeling the growing weight of her future role as queen consort.

Following a year marked by personal health struggles, the Princess of Wales is back in the public eye, balancing royal duties and family life while preparing to eventually take on the crown alongside Prince William. British broadcaster and royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Kate remains focused on her family’s wellbeing while continuing her evolution into a relatable and modern future queen.

Chard added that Kate has long been aware of the responsibilities that come with marrying into the royal family, and she has been transitioning into her role for years. With Prince William stepping into the spotlight as a statesman and engaging in diplomatic missions to strengthen UK relations abroad, Kate is reportedly well-prepared for the shift in duties.

“She receives support from her family and learned from the very best, the late Queen Elizabeth II,” Chard said, highlighting the late monarch’s influence on Kate’s approach to royal life.

Meanwhile, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner noted that as King Charles III battles cancer at age 76, the focus is increasingly shifting to William and Kate as the future of the monarchy. “A new era of [a] young monarchy is set to take over the mantle in the future,” he remarked.

Turner emphasized that Kate is under intense pressure—not only as a royal but also as a mother recovering from cancer and managing public expectations. Despite these challenges, she maintains a strong public image, often seen smiling and engaging with crowds.

Last March, Kate publicly revealed she was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, after weeks of speculation regarding her absence from royal events. The news came shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles was also undergoing cancer treatment.

In September, she announced she had completed chemotherapy and planned to slowly return to royal engagements. Her cautious reemergence is seen as both a personal milestone and a public reassurance of her long-term role in the monarchy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams described 2023 as a “brutal” year for the couple, but praised Kate’s resilience and commitment. “Her recovery has allowed her to connect with others facing similar battles,” he said, referencing her use of video messages to speak directly to the public.

Fitzwilliams added that the Prince and Princess of Wales remain a strong team, whether appearing together on royal tours or sharing light moments of sporting rivalry. He also noted Kate’s enduring global popularity and influence in fashion.

“Her commitment to her future role is total,” he said, calling her partnership with William a source of strength during a challenging time for the monarchy and the world.