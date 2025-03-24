Toba Tek Singh court hands death sentences to Maria’s father, brother in ‘honour killing’

OBA TEK SINGH: An additional sessions court on Monday sentenced two men to death for murdering 22-year-old Maria Bibi in an “honour killing” that sparked outrage across Pakistan.

The convicts, Maria’s father Abdul Sattar and brother Muhammad Faisal, were found guilty of her brutal murder at their home in Chak 477-JB Allowal on March 17, 2024.

The case gained national attention after a video of the crime surfaced on social media, prompting widespread condemnation and forcing authorities to exhume Maria’s body for a post-mortem on March 28. The forensic report confirmed she had neither been raped nor pregnant, contrary to claims made by the accused.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Hafeez Bhutta announced the verdict, sentencing both men to death under Section 302(b) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The court ruled that they be “hanged by their necks till they are dead,” with the sentences subject to confirmation by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On the day of the murder, Maria was reportedly strangled by Faisal as their father assisted. The family quietly buried her body without informing authorities. However, a video secretly recorded during the crime was later leaked, causing public uproar.

Faisal, who was arrested on March 30, confessed to the murder on camera the following day. He initially claimed to have raped and killed his sister to cover up an incestuous relationship and prevent family dishonour. The DNA report, however, disproved his claims of rape and pregnancy.

The police subsequently amended the FIR to include Section 311, designating the murder as an honour killing. This legal provision prevents the victim’s family from pardoning the perpetrators, making the crime punishable by the state.

Faisal’s brother Shahbaz and sister-in-law Sumaira were also arrested on charges of concealing the murder. Shahbaz had told police that Maria confided in him a day before her death, alleging she had been raped by their father and Faisal. He claimed he secretly recorded the video of the killing while pretending to be on a phone call.

However, Judge Bhutta acquitted both Shahbaz and Sumaira, citing insufficient evidence for their direct involvement in the crime. The court ordered Shahbaz’s release, with Sumaira already on bail.

In addition to the death sentences, the court directed both Abdul Sattar and Faisal to pay Rs10 million each to Maria’s legal heirs under Section 544A of the Criminal Procedure Code. Failure to pay would result in an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The court further instructed jail authorities to hold the convicts until the execution of their sentences, pending LHC confirmation. Both men were informed of their right to appeal within 30 days.

Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah praised the outcome, stating the case had been closely monitored by his high-profile prosecution cell. He said authorities had pursued the matter with urgency after the video went viral, ensuring that the investigation and prosecution were conducted under the Anti-Rape Act.

“This verdict proves that the Punjab Prosecutor General Office is fully active and committed to securing justice in such high-profile cases,” Shah told Dawn.com. He credited the Anti-Rape Act’s implementation for speeding up the investigation and trial.

Maria’s murder triggered widespread protests from civil society and women’s rights organisations, which demanded justice and called for stronger enforcement against honour killings.

Activists welcomed the court’s verdict but stressed that legal rulings alone cannot eliminate such crimes. “We need to address the social mindset that fuels honour-based violence,” said Farzana Bari, a prominent women’s rights advocate.

The Aurat Foundation also issued a statement highlighting the need for preventive measures and better protection mechanisms for women at risk of honour-based violence.

Despite legislative reforms, including the Anti-Honour Killing Laws passed in 2016, hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan each year under the pretext of honour. Many cases go unreported, while others result in impunity due to societal and legal loopholes.

The inclusion of Section 311 in Maria’s case was viewed as critical in closing such loopholes. Legal experts noted that the verdict could set a precedent for other courts to follow in addressing honour killings more decisively.

Maria’s murder and the subsequent trial underscore both the persistence of honour-based violence in Pakistan and the state’s evolving response to it.