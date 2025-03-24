Section 144 enforced in Karachi South as police crack down on BYC protests

KARACHI: The Karachi Commissioner’s Office on Monday imposed a blanket ban on all public gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations across the South district of the city under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The decision, effective immediately, comes amid heightened tensions over a planned protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the alleged illegal detention of its leadership.

The move follows recommendations from Karachi South Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Asad Raza, who on Sunday cited the “prevailing law and order situation” in the city as grounds for such preventive measures. According to the official notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Section 144 will remain in effect from March 24 through March 31, 2025. During this period, all types of protests, sit-ins, rallies, and gatherings of more than five individuals are strictly prohibited within the city’s South Zone.

The imposition of Section 144 was prompted by planned protests spearheaded by the BYC. The group, in coordination with civil society activists, had announced demonstrations at the KPC scheduled for 4:00 PM Monday. The protests aimed to demand the release of key BYC leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Bebarg Baloch, who were arrested by law enforcement during a sit-in demonstration in Quetta on Saturday.

According to BYC sources, the arrests took place as police dismantled their protest camp on Sariab Road, Quetta, where activists had been protesting against alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

In the wake of the commissioner’s notification, Karachi police deployed a significant force around the KPC and adjacent areas, including Fawara Chowk, MR Kiani Chowrangi, and Din Muhammad Wafai Road. As BYC supporters attempted to converge on the protest site despite the ban, they were intercepted by police contingents stationed in the vicinity.

Witnesses reported tense standoffs between law enforcement officers and protestors. After roughly an hour of demonstrations, police began forcibly dispersing the crowd. At least six BYC activists were arrested during the operation, including prominent human rights defender Sammi Deen Baloch. The detainees were subsequently transferred to the Women Police Station at Artillery Maidan.

Speaking to local media, BYC supporter Sadaf Ameer condemned the police action, describing it as “violent” and “unjust.” She alleged that prior to the start of the demonstration, police had arrived in large numbers and used force against peaceful protestors.

“We came here peacefully to demand the release of Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Bebarg Baloch, who have been unlawfully detained,” Sadaf said. “But before we could even begin our protest, police subjected us to violence and took away Sammi Deen Baloch and others.”

According to the notification issued by Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, the decision to invoke Section 144 was taken in direct response to the recommendation put forward by DIG Syed Asad Raza. The DIG, in his report to the Commissioner on Sunday, cited significant risks to public order stemming from planned demonstrations in Karachi’s South Zone.

“In the context of the present law and order situation in the city,” DIG Raza wrote, “it is required that a ban may be imposed in South Zone on protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, and rallies being held on major roads, which would result in traffic jams and pose grave security threats.”

The recommendation further stressed the need for preventive action to protect not only protest participants but also the general public. “It is essential that necessary measures be taken to protect the participants, the public, and the integrity of the event,” the document read.

As a result, Commissioner Naqvi’s notification enforced an immediate and comprehensive ban on any kind of public assembly, effective from March 24 to March 31, 2025. This ban, however, has raised concerns among civil society activists and human rights organizations, who argue it is being used to stifle peaceful dissent.

DIG South Syed Asad Raza confirmed the arrests during Monday’s protest, stating that the detained individuals had violated Section 144. “Police scuttled the gathering, and around six protestors, including Sammi Deen Baloch, have been arrested for violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he told local media. “They have been locked up at the Women Police Station in Artillery Maidan.”

Raza added that a case had been lodged against the arrested individuals under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which addresses disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant.

Later in the day, a significant number of civil society activists and human rights defenders assembled outside the Artillery Maidan police station, demanding the release of the arrested BYC members. Among the most vocal critics of the crackdown was Front Line Defenders, an Irish-based human rights organization. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the organization condemned the arrests and called for the immediate release of all detained protestors.

“We are deeply concerned by the arrest of Sammi Deen Baloch and other peaceful protestors in Karachi,” the statement read. “We call for their immediate release and an end to reprisals against Baloch human rights defenders.”

In response to the day’s events, Karachi Traffic Police issued an advisory announcing road closures in several areas affected by the protests and security operations. Roads from Din Muhammad Wafai Road to MR Kiani Chowrangi towards Fawara Chowk were shut down for traffic, while alternative routes were provided to commuters via Court Road, Thana Gali, and Sarwar Shaheed Road.

The Traffic Police advised citizens to avoid the affected areas and contact their helpline for updates on alternative routes.

While the BYC protest faced restrictions and a crackdown, two counter-protests were reported in nearby areas. One group demonstrated outside the KPC, holding placards that labeled BYC and the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as “two sides of the same coin” and accused them of having links to India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Another counter-protest was reported near Zainab Market, with banners displaying messages of support for Pakistan’s armed forces.

Despite the blanket ban imposed under Section 144, these counter-protests appeared to proceed without immediate interference from law enforcement. According to some reports, participants in these rallies cited the Pakistan Ulema Council as an organizing body, though it remains unclear under what official arrangements the protests took place.

DIG South Asad Raza, when asked about the counter-protests, stated that no gatherings were being permitted under Section 144. “Some people were organizing a counter-protest at Fawara Chowk; they were dispersed,” he said. “Nobody is being allowed to organize public protests or assemblies in light of the notification by Commissioner Karachi.”

The BYC protests in Karachi and Quetta are part of a broader campaign to highlight enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations in Balochistan. The group has repeatedly asserted its commitment to peaceful protest and has denied any links to banned organizations.

In Quetta, protests continued on Monday despite the arrests of key leaders. BYC organizers insist that their demands are rooted in constitutional rights and the protection of basic human freedoms. They continue to call for the release of their arrested colleagues and a halt to what they describe as systematic state repression.

As Karachi remains under heightened security and Section 144 continues, it is unclear how the government and law enforcement agencies will address the mounting criticism from civil society and human rights groups.