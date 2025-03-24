David Warner Appointed Karachi Kings Captain for PSL 10

David Warner has been named the captain of Karachi Kings for the upcoming 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A World Cup winner in both ODI and T20 formats, Warner is renowned for being one of the most formidable T20 openers in the game. Throughout his career, he has also led several major franchises, including those in the Big Bash League (BBL). Warner expressed his excitement about the new role, commenting on Karachi Kings’ social media: “Looking forward to seeing everyone.”

The Australian star was selected as the Karachi Kings’ first pick in the Platinum category during the PSL 10 Players Draft, held on January 13, 2025, at Lahore’s historic Hazoori Bagh.

Karachi Kings management also thanked last season’s captain, Shan Masood, for his leadership, which helped strike a balance between experienced and young players. Masood’s efforts in PSL 9 earned praise for his tactical intelligence and professionalism.

Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings, welcomed Warner as the new captain, saying, “We warmly welcome David Warner to the Karachi Kings family. His leadership and match-winning performances align perfectly with our team’s vision.” He also acknowledged Masood’s contributions, noting that his captaincy had set a strong foundation for the team.

The highly anticipated PSL 10 will begin on Friday, April 11, 2025, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Karachi Kings will play their opening match the following day, on Saturday, April 12, against Multan Sultans at National Bank Stadium.

The full Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10 includes: David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne (platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal (gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahi