Pakistan’s ties with US key pillar of foreign policy, says Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday underscored that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute a key pillar of its foreign policy, stressing the need to maintain and deepen the longstanding partnership amid evolving regional and global challenges.

“The bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States is on an upward trajectory,” Gilani said, while calling for the preservation of the current positive momentum during his meeting with Natalie Baker, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy, at the Parliament House.

In a clear message reflecting Islamabad’s foreign policy priorities, Gilani said mutual trust, respect, and shared interests must serve as the guiding principles in Pakistan-US ties. “We wish to further deepen and broaden this relationship,” he added, proposing greater engagement at political, parliamentary, business, education, and cultural levels.

The Senate chairman’s remarks come at a time when Pakistan is striving to recalibrate its foreign relations amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. Islamabad has been seeking to revive and strengthen strategic and economic ties with Washington after a period of strain and policy recalibrations on both sides.

Gilani said Pakistan encouraged US companies to explore new areas for investment, pointing out that the United States remains Pakistan’s largest export destination. “We are keen to diversify our bilateral trade relationship with the US, with a special focus on boosting trade and business cooperation,” he noted.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s desire for peaceful and constructive relations with all neighboring countries, despite outstanding bilateral issues, stating that regional peace and stability remain at the core of Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements.

Recalling his own tenure as prime minister, Gilani cited his official visit to Washington in July 2008 and meetings with former US President George W. Bush as critical in strengthening ties. He also referred to his later discussions with President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul, which he said further advanced bilateral cooperation.

The chairman of the upper house of parliament lauded the United States’ role as a development partner and said there was a strong need to expand collaboration beyond traditional areas. He identified climate change mitigation and adaptation, energy transition, water management, climate-smart agriculture, biodiversity conservation, and waste management as sectors where the two countries could work together for mutual benefit.

Gilani also highlighted the historic defense partnership between Pakistan and the United States, especially Islamabad’s contributions as a frontline state in the global war on terror. “We must continue to explore new avenues for trade and investment, leveraging our unique strengths to drive growth and innovation,” he said, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional stability and combating terrorism.

In an unusual misstatement, Gilani welcomed the “new US administration under President Donald Trump,” although President Joe Biden has been in office since January 2021. Despite the error, he expressed hope for an improved and forward-looking relationship with Washington and appreciated US humanitarian assistance, including flood relief support in Pakistan.

The Senate chairman acknowledged the vital role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the United States and stressed the importance of academic and cultural exchanges in strengthening people-to-people ties. “Educational exchanges are key to fostering greater mutual understanding between our two nations,” Gilani said.

Expressing optimism for sustained diplomatic collaboration, he reiterated Islamabad’s interest in deeper cooperation in areas of mutual interest and global concern.

Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, in her remarks, reaffirmed that Pakistan remains an important partner of the United States and conveyed appreciation from Washington for Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and counter-terrorism efforts.

Describing Gilani as a “champion of peace,” Baker praised his leadership in promoting stability and reiterated Washington’s desire to broaden trade and economic ties with Pakistan. She also extended best wishes to the chairman and welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate investment opportunities and improve business linkages.

The US diplomat emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level engagements to foster trust and cooperation and welcomed initiatives aimed at enhancing educational, cultural, and business exchanges.

Observers note that the meeting between Gilani and Baker comes at a critical juncture, as Pakistan faces pressing economic challenges and seeks to balance its relations with both traditional Western allies and emerging partners, including China and Russia. Renewed focus on Pakistan-US ties reflects Islamabad’s efforts to recalibrate its foreign policy priorities amid a shifting global order.

Both sides expressed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with Gilani stressing the need to maintain an open and constructive dialogue in the months ahead.