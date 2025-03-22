Ivanka Trump Displays Jiu-Jitsu Skills in Training Session with Gisele Bündchen’s Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Ivanka Trump is demonstrating her growing martial arts prowess, showing off her jiu-jitsu skills during a training session with Joaquim Valente, the boyfriend of supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

On Friday, Ivanka, 43, shared a video on social media from her training at the Valente Brothers’ jiu-jitsu studio in Southern Florida. In the clip, she is seen sparring on a blue mat, donning a white gi and a blue belt, which indicates she has achieved a significant level of expertise in the sport.

The Valente Brothers, who run the studio and co-own it with Joaquim, posted the video with a caption explaining the benefits of jiu-jitsu: “Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art. Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance.” They also mentioned the meaningful experience of training alongside respected individuals, noting that Ivanka’s dedication reflects the true spirit of the practice.

Throughout the video, Ivanka primarily faces off against Gui Valente, while Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro and Pedro Sr., can be seen in the background, offering their support.

The Valente Brothers’ studio is based in Southern Florida, where both Ivanka and Gisele reside. While it’s unclear whether Ivanka and Gisele have met in person, Ivanka follows the supermodel on Instagram. Gisele recently welcomed her first child with Joaquim, alongside her two children with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Gisele, who became interested in jiu-jitsu after her son Benjamin began training at the Valente Brothers’ studio, has expressed her empowerment through the sport. “I feel stronger, more confident, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense,” Gisele wrote in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Ivanka seems to be embracing an active lifestyle in Miami with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children. The former first daughter has shared her passion for fitness on social media, including posting a mirror selfie showing off her toned abs in February, with a motivational message about strength and resilience.