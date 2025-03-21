Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Rethinking Legal Battle as Justin Baldoni Strikes Back

A high-stakes legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni is reportedly straining the lives of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as new details emerge about the emotional toll it’s taking on the Hollywood couple.

According to Us Weekly and Variety, what began as a harassment complaint has spiraled into a major courtroom conflict, with Baldoni now filing a $400 million countersuit for defamation. Sources say the couple was blindsided by the aggressive legal escalation and were “not expecting Baldoni to fight back so hard.”

Insiders claim the dispute has turned Lively and Reynolds’ personal life “upside down,” adding that the legal tension has brought stress, grief, and fear to their household. The amended complaint also highlights the impact on their four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

Reynolds, who was not initially involved in the lawsuit, filed a motion to dismiss on March 18, arguing that calling someone a “predator” is constitutionally protected speech. He maintained that Baldoni’s claim centered on “hurt feelings” rather than defamation.

Despite keeping a low public profile, Lively and Reynolds are reportedly committed to clearing their names. A source told Us Weekly the lawsuit has “completely consumed their lives,” with the next court hearing scheduled for March 2026.