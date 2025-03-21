Heathrow Airport Abruptly Shuts Down Causing Massive Disruption

London’s Heathrow Airport has temporarily shut down after a major power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers.

The fire broke out late on March 20 at the North Hyde substation in Hayes, just two miles from Heathrow. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters responded to the scene, evacuating about 150 people and setting up a 650-foot cordon.

Heathrow Airport announced it would remain closed until 23:59 local time on March 21, advising travelers not to head to the airport. More than 1,300 flights are expected to be affected, potentially disrupting travel for approximately 145,000 passengers.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne called the fire a “significant incident,” confirming that the power outage extended beyond the airport to more than 16,000 homes and local businesses. Thick smoke from the transformer blaze prompted warnings for residents to keep windows and doors shut.

Video footage on social media showed large flames and smoke billowing from the substation, with emergency services continuing efforts into the morning. As of early March 21, half the transformer remained ablaze.

Some inbound aircraft were diverted mid-flight to other airports, including London Gatwick and Paris Charles de Gaulle, as flight tracking data showed over 120 diversions.

Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, had just recorded a record-breaking January with over 6.3 million passengers. The shutdown has raised concerns over long-term operational disruption, especially as demand for travel continues to surge.

Officials say recovery efforts are underway, and the public is urged to monitor airline and airport communications for updates as the situation develops.