Nazish Jahangir Faces Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant in Cheating and Fraud Case

A Lahore court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for actor Nazish Jahangir in a Rs2.5 million fraud case, ordering her to be taken into custody and presented before the court on Saturday, March 22.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Shabbir Sial of the Cantt Kutchery Court issued the warrant following a petition by fellow actor Aswad Haroon. He alleged that Jahangir borrowed Rs2.5 million and a car for two months but failed to return either, even after six months had passed.

The case was originally registered under Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Defence C police station. Haroon claimed Jahangir had promised to return the car’s papers at a farmhouse meeting but sent a man named Sikandar Khan instead, who allegedly threatened him with weapons.

Jahangir later filed a pre-arrest bail petition in September 2024, calling the case “malafide” and an attempt to harass her. The bail request was dismissed. In a separate case, the Lahore High Court in October directed the FIA to decide on her petition against alleged online defamation.