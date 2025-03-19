Princess Kate Breaks Her Silence On Prince William’s Latest Decision Amid Cancer Recovery

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made a rare and candid remark about her husband Prince William’s beard during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Wellington Barracks on Monday. Kate, who attended the event to support the Irish Guards, delighted attendees with a lighthearted comment on William’s facial hair.

Dressed in an elegant bottle-green coat and matching hat, accessorized with the Irish Guards’ gold shamrock brooch, Kate spent time chatting with soldiers and their families. She even generously put money behind the bar for the guardsmen to enjoy the occasion. During a conversation with section commanders, the Princess was asked about her family’s living arrangements, revealing that they had moved from London to Windsor for more space.

“We are in Windsor at the moment,” she explained. “We were in London but moved there for more green space. It’s close enough to London, not too far away.”

However, it was her playful comment about Prince William’s beard that captured attention. While discussing trends with the commanders, Kate hinted at her uncertainty about how long her husband would keep the look, saying, “These trends come and go. I was saying to my husband, I’m not sure how long he’s going to keep his for.”

Prince William has sported facial hair on and off throughout the years, notably during his time in the armed forces, but it wasn’t until November 2024 that he fully embraced a beard. Kate’s comment about the facial hair comes shortly after William’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, also spoke about it on 60 Minutes Australia.

“I love it. I think it’s great,” Knauf said, recalling his conversation with William about the beard. “But I’ve talked to him about it or tried to talk to him about it. He’s like, ‘It’s here. I have a beard. No further conversation.’”

When asked whether Kate was a fan of the beard, Knauf joked, “If she didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there. I could tell you that!”