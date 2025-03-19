Entertainment

Pete Davidson’s Family Approves of His New Non-Celebrity Girlfriend

By Web Desk

Pete Davidson has reportedly found happiness in a new relationship, but this time, the woman who has captured his heart isn’t a celebrity. According to a source, the 31-year-old comedian is dating a non-celebrity woman who is “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before.” The source added that she respects Davidson’s desire for privacy, which is a stark contrast to his past high-profile relationships.

Davidson has been known to keep his love life on the low in recent years, but news of his new romance broke on Monday, with the source revealing that he is “very happy” and that the relationship is still in its early stages. The source also mentioned that Davidson “really likes this woman,” although details about her identity remain under wraps.

While Davidson’s previous relationships with Hollywood A-listers like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski have been highly publicized, it seems this time around, he is determined to keep things more private. His past relationships have often made headlines, and his whirlwind romance with Grande in particular became a pop culture moment.

Davidson has a history of falling hard and fast, even getting tattoos dedicated to some of his past girlfriends, including Kim Kardashian. However, with his new girlfriend, it appears he is seeking a more low-key, private love story. Only time will tell if this romance follows the

Previous article
Princess Kate Breaks Her Silence On Prince William’s Latest Decision Amid Cancer Recovery
Next article
Bradley Cooper Wreaks Havoc In Queens Neighborhood With ‘Disrespectful’ Disruption
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry’s Drug Use Exposed In Unsealed Documents Amid US Visa...

Documents related to Prince Harry’s US visa application have been unsealed following a court order, but they remain heavily redacted, offering limited insight into...

Watch As NASA Astronauts ‘Butch and Suni’ Return to Earth After Extended ISS Mission

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 19th March, 2025

Public Holiday Announced For Schools and Colleges on March 22

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.