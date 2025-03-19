Pete Davidson’s Family Approves of His New Non-Celebrity Girlfriend

Pete Davidson has reportedly found happiness in a new relationship, but this time, the woman who has captured his heart isn’t a celebrity. According to a source, the 31-year-old comedian is dating a non-celebrity woman who is “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before.” The source added that she respects Davidson’s desire for privacy, which is a stark contrast to his past high-profile relationships.

Davidson has been known to keep his love life on the low in recent years, but news of his new romance broke on Monday, with the source revealing that he is “very happy” and that the relationship is still in its early stages. The source also mentioned that Davidson “really likes this woman,” although details about her identity remain under wraps.

While Davidson’s previous relationships with Hollywood A-listers like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski have been highly publicized, it seems this time around, he is determined to keep things more private. His past relationships have often made headlines, and his whirlwind romance with Grande in particular became a pop culture moment.

Davidson has a history of falling hard and fast, even getting tattoos dedicated to some of his past girlfriends, including Kim Kardashian. However, with his new girlfriend, it appears he is seeking a more low-key, private love story. Only time will tell if this romance follows the