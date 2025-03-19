Bradley Cooper Wreaks Havoc In Queens Neighborhood With ‘Disrespectful’ Disruption

Bradley Cooper’s latest film, Is This Thing On?, is reportedly causing frustration among locals in the Douglaston neighborhood of Queens. The actor and director, who is also producing and acting in the film, has been filming at night, leading to complaints from residents about the late-night noise and disruption.

Neighbors have voiced concerns over loud generators running until 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., along with multiple vans blocking roads and driveways for hours while crew members are picked up. The noise and crew traffic have been described as constant, “all day and night,” according to one local source.

The film, which stars Cooper, Laura Dern, and Will Arnett, had previously filmed in Midtown Manhattan and Forest Hills before moving to Douglaston. The area has hosted several movie shoots over the years, but residents claim that this production has been particularly disruptive. One neighbor described the unusual level of disrespect, citing blocked roads and cables placed on their driveway without permission.

“The nonstop noise and crew traffic throughout the neighborhood have been upsetting,” said a local, adding that their dog has been especially agitated by the constant commotion. Another resident complained about being stopped by crew members while walking their dog, saying, “This lady stops me and [says], ‘Can you wait?’ No! I’ve had it with you.”

Despite the disruptions, the source mentioned that Laura Dern was “very sweet” during her interactions with the locals, though her kindness couldn’t quiet the upset dog.

Cooper, who plays an understudy actor in the film, has hinted at a “small role” in the project but has not been spotted in Douglaston. Although the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, Cooper briefly discussed his character, describing him as an actor understudying a play called The 13 Disciples.