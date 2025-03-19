Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Details Of Health Battle While Raising Her 3 Kids

Katherine Schwarzenegger is navigating the chaos of motherhood with three young children while her husband, Chris Pratt, is busy promoting his latest film The Electric State. In a candid Instagram video, Katherine shared the recent hurdles she’s been facing at home, including a virus running through the house and her daughter Eloise breaking her wrist.

“I’d like to know what’s going on with 2025,” Katherine said humorously in the video. “We have all the kids with viruses in the house. And, my daughter Eloise just broke her wrist, so we’re thriving over here.”

Despite the challenges, Katherine remains positive, noting, “Luckily, I have the calmest [baby] ever, so that’s a huge win.” She shares three children with Chris: Lyla, Eloise, and Ford.

Known for sharing the realities of motherhood with her followers, Katherine also posted about using a baby wrap to keep her newborn close while managing the demands of her older kids. “This little guy loves being close, and the @sollybaby wrap has been a lifesaver for wearing around the house — especially with two busy big sisters running around!” she wrote.

Katherine also gave insight into her breastfeeding journey with Ford, revealing that her outing with Chris for The Electric State premiere in February marked the first time she was away from her third child. “Got all dressed up for a date night out and got headed out just in time to pump on the way home! Glamorous part of motherhood,” she shared.

Chris, in an earlier interview, praised their son Ford as a “really, really chill baby,” noting that while Katherine is up every few hours for breastfeeding, Ford sleeps through the night, making things easier for the family.

Katherine and Chris, who married in 2019, also share a son, Jack, from Chris’s previous marriage to actress Anna Faris. Chris recently shared a heartwarming moment when Jack told him that his new movie made him cry, a surprising but emotional reaction from the 11-year-old.

Chris has also opened up about Jack’s early health struggles. Born seven weeks premature and spending a month in the neonatal intensive care unit, Chris shared how Jack’s health issues strengthened his faith. “He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented,” Chris said in an interview, reflecting on the emotional journey of parenthood.