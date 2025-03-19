COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and held discussion on matters of mutual interest, regional security landscape and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

The Army Chief underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa highlighted the strong cooperation and exchange of expertise between Bahrain and Pakistan. He emphasized the commitment to further strengthening relations for the benefit of both countries.

The meeting also covered topics of common interest. At the conclusion of the meeting, Gen Munir relayed his greetings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Earlier on march 12, HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa arrived in Islamabad on an official visit to attend Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23.

Upon arrival at Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan, His Highness was received by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Later, the commander of Bahrain’s National Guard, held talks with the heads of Pakistan’s armed forces and air force on Thursday.

He visited headquarters of the armed forces in Rawalpindi for his meeting with Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza where he was greeted by a guard of honor and a formal ceremony during which the national anthems of Bahrain and Pakistan were played.

He praised the strong military cooperation between the two nations, and acknowledged the contribution of Pakistan’s armed forces to regional and international security. He and Gen Mirza discussed shared concerns and reviewed joint military operations.

Separately, the visiting general met with the country’s air force chief, Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber, at its headquarters in Islamabad.

Baber highlighted the significance of the sheikh’s visit as part of efforts to strengthen military relations between Manama and Islamabad, the news agency added.