State institutions seem to be under influence of ‘other powers’: ATC judge

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad judge said on Tuesday that expressed concern over the lack of accountability and cooperation in judicial matters, noting it seems state institutions are currently under the influence of “other powers.”

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra made the remarks during the hearing of the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ali Shah. The judge criticised the prosecution for failing to produce the required case record, questioning whether it was a deliberate act.

”All departments seem to be in the hands of some other powers right now,” Judge Supra remarked, hinting at interference in state affairs.

When the prosecutor informed the court that the investigation officer (IO) was in Mandi Bahauddin and had not returned, the judge questioned the prosecution’s understanding of its responsibilities.

“To this day, I fail to understand the actual responsibility of the prosecution,” he said. “If the investigation officer does not appear, whose responsibility is it?”

The prosecutor responded that their duty to submit the case record begins only after they receive it officially. In response, Judge Supra expressed frustration over what he described as the “stubbornness” of Islamabad prosecutors, who he said “consider themselves equal to judges.”

He warned that further delays in the submission of the case record could result in notices being issued against the prosecution.

“We are all passing through an unusual situation,” Judge Supra added, criticising the state of governance and stressing the role of officials to ensure justice.

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday to allow the investigation officer to present the necessary documents.