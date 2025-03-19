PM Shehbaz vows to root out scourge of terrorism from Pakistan

Says entire nation united in war against terrorism and will defeat terrorism at all costs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to uproot the scourge of terrorism from Pakistan, reaffirming the commitment to restoration of “peace, order and security” in the country.”

The premier was speaking to the participants of an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security here at Parliament House.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Asim Malik have also attended the meeting.

The prime minister said that there’s no place of terrorism on the soil of Pakistan. “We cannot forget the sacrifices of our martyrs. We are determined to completely cleanse the country of terrorism. We will ensure peace, order and security in the country.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz said “we have to sit and find a lasting and sustainable solution to this scourge.”

He said the entire nation is united in the war against terrorism and will defeat terrorism at all costs. The prime minister termed the state’s actions against terrorism as commendable and a matter of pride. He paid tribute on behalf of the nation to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

It would have been nice had the opposition attended the meeting on national security.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq delivered the opening remarks and welcomed the participants. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will address the participants.

After the briefing by the IB (Intelligence Bureau) DG, Bilawal and other parliamentary leaders will express their views.

After the speeches, there will also be a question and answer session.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Asim Malik on Tuesday reached Parliament House to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

The governor and chief minister of Balochistan, KP governor and IGs of all four provinces also reached Parliament House. All 38 members of the federal cabinet are also participating in the meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, Faisal Vawda, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Jam Kamal, prime minister of Azad Kashmir and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan also attended the meeting.

Headed by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, 16 members of the PPP, two members of the PML-Q, Abdul Aleem Khan of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Senator Jan Muhammad of the National Party, Ijaz-ul-Haq of the PML-N are also participating in the meeting.