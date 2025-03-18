Meghan Markle Fakes St. Patrick’s Day Activity With Kids, Fans Call Her a ‘Walking Scam’

Meghan Markle is facing backlash after fans accused her of faking a homemade breakfast for her children. On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex posted videos on Instagram Stories showing herself preparing green waffles for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

In the videos, Markle used a Cuisinart Waring Pro waffle maker, which has grooves that create sections for each waffle. However, when the waffles were plated, fans noticed they lacked the typical ridges associated with the appliance, leading some to question whether she actually made the breakfast from scratch. The waffles appeared flat, resembling store-bought versions rather than homemade ones.

Fans took to social media to express their suspicions. “She posted a video of herself using a waffle maker with a divider, yet the ‘homemade’ waffle she presented looked exactly like a store-bought one,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others speculated that Markle had used frozen waffles, with one person even sharing a photo of Kellogg’s green apple Dragon Waffles to illustrate their point.

The controversy intensified when Markle shared another image showing waffles she allegedly made for herself and Prince Harry. The dish featured stacked waffles topped with strawberries and whipped cream, accompanied by what appeared to be a matcha latte.

Despite the criticism, Markle explained that she dyed the waffle batter green because the Sussex family “loves a theme.” However, fans remain unconvinced, with many accusing the Duchess of staging the entire breakfast experience for social media. Markle’s representative has yet to respond to requests for comment.