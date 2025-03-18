CM Gandapur orders immediate release of Rs5.5b to strength police force

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday ordered immediate release of Rs5.5 billion to fulfill various needs of the police and strengthen and reinforce the police force in the province.

KP CM Ali Amin Khan Gandapur issued the directive while chairing an important meeting regarding police affairs at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, as well as senior officials from the Finance Department and the police attended the meeting.

During the details, it was decided to immediately release Rs3 billion for the bulletproofing of police vehicles and the purchase of other modern equipment.

Additionally, it was decided to provide Rs1.3 billion to establish Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams equipped with modern technology at the district level and to secure police stations and check posts. Furthermore, Rs500 million would be released for the remaining projects under the Annual Development Program (ADP) related to the construction of police stations and Rs720 million for the purchase of night vision goggles, sniper rifles, and other equipment for the police force, it was decided in the meeting.

The chief minister also decided ‘in principle’ to bring the salaries of police officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on par with the salaries of Balochistan police officers and those of Punjab police personnel.

During the briefing, it was informed that the salaries of police officers in Balochistan are the highest among all provinces, while the salaries of police personnel in Punjab are higher than in any other province.

Sharing his thoughts during the meeting, CM Gandapur declared maintaining law and order as the topmost priority of his government. “Given the current security situation in the province, it is crucial to strengthen the police force in every possible way”, he emphasized, adding that from day one, the provincial government has been spending substantial resources to enhance police capabilities.

“Funds will continue to be provided on a priority basis to meet the needs of the police”, he reiterated.

The KP CM further stated that equipping the police force to tackle present security challenges is of utmost importance, and there will be no compromise on this matter.

He acknowledged the bravery and sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force in combating terrorism and expressed pride in their performance. He also made it clear that the provincial government would not allow financial constraints to hinder the fulfillment of police requirements.