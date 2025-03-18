KP Police neutralizes three most wanted terrorists in Bannu, Charsada IBOs

PESHAWAR: Amid deadly string of attacks, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police continued to take on terrorists as its Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists in Bannu and Charsadda intelligence-based operations.

According to the Central Police Office Peshawar, the CTD conducted operations in Bannu and Charsadda, during which three terrorists were killed.

According to a police spokesperson, the two terrorists killed in Bannu were involved in the attack on Constable Arman Khan, adding that one of them identified Hakimullah alias Shoaib, the Deputy Ameer of Ibrahim Zarar Group.

The police spokesperson, the CTD Bannu tracked down the terrorists involved in the attack within a few hours and killed them.

On the other hand, the Charsadda police in swift response, killed the most wanted terrorist Javed Khan, son of Muhammad Ikhtiar, resident of Akhundan Noor, Bannu.

A hand grenade and pistol along with prima card and safety fuse were recovered from the slain terrorists, the police said. The spokesperson informed that the slain terrorist was wanted by the police in several cases of murder, attempted murder and target killing, adding he was planning terror activity in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed praised the excellent performance of the brave cops of CTD Bannu Region, Bannu Police and Charsadda Police.

The KP IG said that police cops have made the nation proud and announced cash rewards for the cops who participated in the operations.

The KP police’s continuous successes against terrorists are a living example of efficiency and proactive policing, said the KP IGP.