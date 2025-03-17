Blake Lively Shares Selfie With Ryan Reynolds Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appeared affectionate in a new social media post as Lively continues her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

On Sunday, March 16, the 37-year-old actress shared a selfie with Reynolds, 48, on Instagram Stories, setting the image to The Rolling Stones’ 1971 song “Wild Horses.” The photo showed Lively smiling as she leaned against her husband, wearing a navy blue coat, while Reynolds sported a colorful knit sweater and a light blue beanie featuring the words “Wrexham Lager.” The brand is one of the sponsors of Wrexham A.F.C., the Welsh soccer team co-owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Lively’s legal battle with Baldoni, 41, has gained widespread attention. In December 2024, she filed a lawsuit accusing him and others of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign, claims Baldoni has denied. In response, he countersued Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist in January 2025, alleging defamation and extortion. A court trial is scheduled for March 2026.

The actress’ latest post follows her appearance at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, where she attended the premiere of Another Simple Favor, her first movie release since her legal dispute with Baldoni began. On March 7, she walked the red carpet in Austin, Texas, as the comedic-thriller sequel debuted.

Days later, Lively shared a recap of her experience at the festival, writing on social media, “Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience.” She added, “Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us, Austin.”