Clarkson, Hammond, and May to Launch ‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ With April Premiere

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are gearing up for a return to motoring TV with a new series, The Not Very Grand Tour, set to premiere on April 18. Despite bidding farewell to The Grand Tour in September 2023, the trio will reunite for a fresh take on their signature motoring adventures.

Amazon Prime Video has listed the upcoming show with its first episode, The Glory and The Power, described as a “motoring comedy documentary series” by the BBFC. The debut episode will focus on celebrating the combustion engine, featuring archival footage of past adventures and test drives. Clarkson, Hammond, and May are credited in the cast, with Phil Churchward directing.

This announcement comes shortly after Clarkson made a surprise return to motoring TV with a guest appearance on Car SOS. The former Top Gear host, 64, reportedly joined presenters Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend to help restore a Land Rover Discovery Series 1 for a deserving driver. According to Daily Star, Clarkson even allowed the big reveal to be filmed at his home, welcoming a full coach of guests.

Meanwhile, Hammond and May recently revisited their old Top Gear studio for James May’s YouTube series, Planet Gin. In a video released Wednesday, the duo explored the abandoned set, reminiscing about their years on the show. Walking through their former workspace, Hammond remarked, “It smells the same, terrible,” while May joked about stepping through a portal back to their time at Top Gear.

Their return to television marks a new chapter for the trio, whose chemistry has entertained fans since their Top Gear days over two decades ago.