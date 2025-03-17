Gene Hackman Case Takes Shocking Turn As Doctor Breaks Silence On Wife’s Death

The mysterious deaths of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have taken an unexpected turn after a doctor who treated the couple disputed the official findings.

The 93-year-old actor and his wife were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on February 26, leading authorities to initially rule their deaths as natural causes. However, new information has now raised doubts about this conclusion.

Doctor’s Testimony Contradicts Timeline Of Deaths

According to the original autopsy report, Arakawa allegedly passed away on February 11 due to a hantavirus infection, a rare disease that causes severe respiratory distress. Investigators believe that Hackman, suffering from advanced Alzheimer’s, did not realize his wife had died, leading to his own death from a heart condition two weeks later.

However, Dr. Josiah Child, who treated the couple, has challenged this version of events. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he revealed that he spoke with Arakawa on February 12—a day after she was reportedly dead.

“She called back on February 12 and spoke with one of our doctors, who offered her a consultation that same afternoon,” Child stated.

According to him, Arakawa had requested an appointment for Hackman, which was later canceled because the actor was not feeling well. Additionally, she also scheduled an appointment for herself, even though she was not a regular patient at the medical center.

“She never showed up for the appointment,” Child noted.

Unanswered Questions And A Growing Mystery

What baffles investigators is that, during their conversation, Arakawa did not appear to be gravely ill.

Dr. Child contradicted claims that she had severe respiratory issues, saying, “She showed no signs of serious illness, she did not mention any breathing problems, and she sounded completely normal.”

If the official cause of death is correct, Arakawa should have been visibly sick before her death—yet there is no recorded evidence of this. Adding to the mystery, the last known sighting of Arakawa was a pharmacy surveillance video on February 11. After that, there were no calls, emails, or messages from her.

Hackman’s Dog Found Dead In The Home

Further deepening the case, investigators found the couple’s dog, Zinna, also dead in the house.

A veterinary autopsy revealed that the pet died from severe dehydration. The dog’s body showed signs of mummification, and its stomach was empty, ruling out poisoning or disease.

Investigation Reopened?

With these new revelations, the case surrounding Gene Hackman’s final days remains clouded in mystery. The contradictions between medical records, surveillance footage, and the autopsy report have led to renewed scrutiny over what really happened to the legendary actor and his wife.

As more details emerge, authorities may need to reexamine their initial findings to uncover the truth behind this puzzling case.