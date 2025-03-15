Katy Perry Turns To Prince Harry And Meghan Amid Personal And Professional Struggles

Katy Perry is relying on support from her close circle, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as she faces mounting pressure over her upcoming tour.

The pop star, 39, is preparing for her highly anticipated tour, but slow ticket sales in several cities have added to her stress. Following the lukewarm reception of her latest album, 143, released on September 20, 2024, Perry is reportedly feeling the weight of fan disappointment.

A source told In Touch that Perry is doing her best to stay focused despite the uncertainty. “Katy really doesn’t have the space to dwell on this. She needs to be in full prep mode, but it’s tough,” the insider shared. Fortunately, she has a strong support system. “She’s surrounded by people who understand high-pressure situations, and they’re helping her push through.”

Orlando Bloom, Perry’s longtime partner, has been her biggest source of encouragement, but she has also turned to high-profile friends. “Orlando is her main cheerleader, but she’s also been leaning on her celebrity friends, including the Sussexes,” the source added.

While Perry remains committed to performing, the unexpected ticket slump has been unsettling. “She’s not canceling shows, but there’s no denying she’s anxious,” the insider said. “Her last tour in 2017 sold effortlessly, so this is uncharted territory for her.”

Although ticket sales in major markets like New York remain strong, Perry is struggling to fill seats in smaller cities, including Minneapolis, Denver, Raleigh, and Inglewood. As she navigates this challenge, she continues to rely on the unwavering support of those closest to her.